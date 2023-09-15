Infant death leads to recall of Water Beads activity kit

Similar products are sold through major retailers
The Water Beads were sold in stores and online through Target, Walmart and Amazon
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Water Beads activity kit sold at Target is being recalled after a baby died after swallowing the beads.

This recall involves more than 50,000 “Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits.” The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Buffalo Games recalled about 52,000 of these kits.

They were exclusive to Target and have been taken off the shelves.

Over the summer, an infant swallowed the beads and died after needing surgery to remove them.

Target extended condolences to the families affected and is asking anyone with these Water Beads kits to return them for a full refund.

There are similar products sold through other major retailers, including Walmart and Amazon. They’re a sensory toy.

For a couple years, the CPSC has warned about water bead toys, saying if they’re ingested they can block intestines and cause life-threatening injuries. The National Poison Control Center also describes water beads as dangerous if swallowed.

The products we found online were labeled for kids ages 4 or 5 and older, but they can still get into the hands of a curious baby.

Officials are concerned with some of the other small items that come with the kit, not just the water beads.

Parents, check your child’s toy box for water beads just in case.

