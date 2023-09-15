Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say

Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.(WIBW | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cereal seems to be losing its star status at the breakfast table.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, cereal was front and center for many families. But over the past decade, the food has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.

Health habits have shifted away from sugar and carbs to more protein options in the morning.

Cereal did have a brief resurgence during the pandemic, but sales fell off nearly 9% in 2021.

Industry tracker Circana reports sales continued to fall last year.

Kellogg’s announced that it will even be spinning off its North American cereal division into a brand-new company starting next month.

Analysts say to better fit an on-the-go lifestyle, consumers have been turning to frozen breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bars and shakes.

Kellogg’s move to spin off cereal to a new company will reportedly allow top management to put more focus on the grocery store snack aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident
New Holstein student killed in crash, 2 hurt
Police tow car from Kaukauna neighborhood after large police presence
Kaukauna police officer shoots man in car while investigating runaway
Roads blocked due to fire in Pulaski
Downtown Pulaski fire caused by tree falling on power line
They aren’t releasing the person’s name or any additional details.
Deputies locate driver in hit-and-run crash that injured Green Bay woman
Two brands of eye drops have been recalled nationally.
FDA warns pharmacies, makers about eye drops

Latest News

Craig Mold, farmer
Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm
Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm
A video screenshot of Riley Kasper on Jan. 6, 2021.
Wisconsin man accused of pepper-spraying police at US Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9,...
New Mexico governor amends order suspending right to carry firearms to focus on parks, playgrounds