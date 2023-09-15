FDA seeks public opinions on decongestants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Food and Drug Administration says it will seek public opinions before making any kind of decision on a widely-used decongestant that was recently deemed in effective.

As we first alerted you earlier this week, an FDA advisory committee voted unanimously that the over-the-counter dose of phenylephrine doesn’t do anything to ease symptoms.

The drug ingredient is found in over-the-counter cold and allergy medicines, including Mucinex and Sudafed PE. The committee advised the FDA that drugs that don’t work should not be sold.

The FDA says it will take the committee’s evidence and input into account, but the agency will make the final decision.

The FDA says if it agrees with the panel’s view, it will issue a proposed order to remove phenylephrine from the list of drugs recognized as safe and effective.

This is where you come in, because the public will then be allowed to comment before the agency issues its final order.

The FDA also reminds you there are other cold and allergy medicines available over the counter that don’t use phenylephrine.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.