DNR reinstates burning permits in 12 counties due to ongoing drought

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Citing the prolonged drought conditions in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources is reinstating burning permits in 12 counties.

Counties include Green Lake, Waupaca and Waushara counties in WBAY’s viewing area. The other counties are Columbia, Crawford, Marquette, Portage, Richland, and Sauk, and portions of Dane, Grant, and Iowa counties.

A burning permit will be required for any fires in barrels, debris piles, or grassy or wooded areas unless the ground is completely covered with snow. Permit holders must also check the DNR’s WisBURN website. Permits are free. CLICK HERE for information about applying.

The permit reinstatement takes effect after midnight Monday, Sept. 18, and lasts until further notice.

The DNR says debris burning is one of the leading causes of wildfires in the state. Rainfall in Wisconsin has been below normal, even historically low in some areas, and the risk for wildfires will grow in the fall with falling leaves, pine needles, and other dead vegetation.

Reinstating burning permits will allow the DNR to spend burning when there’s a higher fire danger.

