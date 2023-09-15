DNR reinstates burning permits in 12 counties due to ongoing drought

The Wisconsin DNR says debris burning is one of the leading causes of wildfires in the state.
The Wisconsin DNR says debris burning is one of the leading causes of wildfires in the state.(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Citing the prolonged drought conditions in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources is reinstating burning permits in 12 counties.

Counties include Green Lake, Waupaca and Waushara counties in WBAY’s viewing area. The other counties are Columbia, Crawford, Marquette, Portage, Richland, and Sauk, and portions of Dane, Grant, and Iowa counties.

A burning permit will be required for any fires in barrels, debris piles, or grassy or wooded areas unless the ground is completely covered with snow. Permit holders must also check the DNR’s WisBURN website. Permits are free. CLICK HERE for information about applying.

The permit reinstatement takes effect after midnight Monday, Sept. 18, and lasts until further notice.

The DNR says debris burning is one of the leading causes of wildfires in the state. Rainfall in Wisconsin has been below normal, even historically low in some areas, and the risk for wildfires will grow in the fall with falling leaves, pine needles, and other dead vegetation.

Reinstating burning permits will allow the DNR to spend burning when there’s a higher fire danger.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident
New Holstein student killed in crash, 2 hurt
Police tow car from Kaukauna neighborhood after large police presence
Kaukauna police officer shoots man in car while investigating runaway
Roads blocked due to fire in Pulaski
Downtown Pulaski fire caused by tree falling on power line
They aren’t releasing the person’s name or any additional details.
Deputies locate driver in hit-and-run crash that injured Green Bay woman
Two brands of eye drops have been recalled nationally.
FDA warns pharmacies, makers about eye drops

Latest News

Green Bay Police Department
14-year-old hurt in hit-and-run on Green Bay’s east side
Grand Chute Fire Rescue
Pedestrian hit and killed by semi on I-41 in Grand Chute
invasive jumping worm
Sturgeon Bay eliminating invasive Asian Jumping Worms from compost site
Community First Fox Cities Marathon (file image)
Community First Fox Cities Marathon gets off on the right foot with events Friday