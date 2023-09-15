Community First Fox Cities Marathon gets off on the right foot with events Friday

This year includes a video Shout-Out Board to cheer on your runner
Along with packet pickup there's a wellness expo and kids' races
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Community First Fox Cities Marathon is happening this weekend, and events get off on the right foot with activities Friday night.

In addition to the Health and Wellness Expo and packet pickup for runners and walkers, there’s the Kids Fun Run and Toddler Diaper Dash.

Saturday brings the 5K and 10K. Sunday is the main event, with full and half marathons.

The marathon takes runners through seven Fox Valley communities, ending at Riverside Park in Neenah.

This year there’s a new way to cheer on your runner.

“Friends and family can make videos for their participant. When the participants cross over a certain timing mat, their video will show up on a big LED board,” race director Julie Johnson told us. “It’s new this year. We’re the only running event in Wisconsin to feature it.”

You can see the Shout-Out Board at Arrowhead Park in Neenah.

Money raised through the marathon goes back to the community. Over the past 30 years, more than $1 million has been donated to nonprofits.

