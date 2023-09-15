COLD FRONT BRINGS BREEZY WINDS & THREAT OF SPOTTY SHOWERS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

It’s Friday which means it’s another week of high school football! Similar to last week, a cold front will be moving through near kickoff times which means there’s a chance a few schools might see light showers to drizzle. It’s not going to be heavy enough where it’ll impact games, but a light jacket or umbrella couldn’t hurt. NOT all schools are expected to see rain since the showers will be isolated. For Friday, highs will be warmer in the upper 70s around the Fox Valley through Green Bay while it’ll be cooler in the upper 60s over the Northwoods. The cold front will impact the Northwoods first causing the temperatures to be not as warm.

Friday night football will see temperatures in the upper 60s at kickoff then mid to lower 60s at the end of the game with a possibility of an isolated shower developing during the games. Winds will also be breezy from the southwest between 10-20 mph possibly gusting up to 25 mph at times.

For the weekend, isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon as another front moves behind the cold front. Any storms that develop are not expected to be severe and shouldn’t last very long. Due to the lack of moisture in the area, the storms will have a hard time forming.

By Sunday, things will clear out and we will see a dry period and a warming trend through next Wednesday. Highs could reach back up in the 80s by midweek.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: SSW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: W 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny start then clouds increasing, spotty showers possible. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers early. LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and more chances of isolated showers & storms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Maybe a drizzle? HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up quickly. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm. Chance of showers. HIGH: 80

