14-year-old hurt in hit-and-run on Green Bay’s east side

Police are looking for a large black Ford or Chevrolet that was flying a Mexican flag and may have front-end damage
Green Bay Police Department
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck on Green Bay’s east side.

The victim was struck in the intersection of Main St. and N. Baird St. at about 2 o’clock in the afternoon Wednesday. They’re expected to recover.

Witnesses identified the pickup truck as a newer black Ford or Chevrolet with a large Mexican flag in the bed.

“We understand that this is a vague vehicle description and with Mexican Independence Day being celebrated on Saturday... there may be an abundance of trucks with flags that match the suspect vehicle,” Police Capt. Clint Beguhn acknowledged. “However, the specific truck that we are looking for may have front-end damage near the bumper, so please take that into consideration as we ask for the public’s assistance in this case.”

The truck was going south on Baird and hit the teen while turning west onto Main St. The driver didn’t stop.

Anyone with information that might help can call police at (920) 448-3200. You can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or online at www.432stop.com or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

