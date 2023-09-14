Wisconsin ranks #1 for fall deaths

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths.

These startling numbers come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest report. It says over 1,600 people died from falling in 2021.

A good resource is the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) which has locations across Wisconsin. It says there are more ways than you might realize to reduce fall risks.

The ADRC says a big danger is one fall can lead to the fear of another. That causes people to be less active, which weakens muscles and balance and can contribute to another fall.

ADRC says learning how to move and even get up from a fall are just as important as making sure your home is safe from fall hazards.

There are often workshops for people who have concerns about falling. One is coming up next Tuesday, September 19. The ADRC in Green Bay is hosting a workshop at the Aurora Baycare building, 1160 Kepler Dr., on Green Bay’s far east side.

The workshop is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There’s a suggested donation of $25.

You’ve heard area rugs can be a slip hazard, but the ADRC says it’s more than that. Think about having good lighting and clear pathways in your home, and avoid clothes that are too long.

