Wis. Senate votes on override of Evers’ 400-year veto and his gutting of tax increase

One of Tony Evers’ line-item vetoes would enshrine school funding increases for 12 generations
Gov. Tony Evers signs the biennial budget in 2023
Gov. Tony Evers signs the biennial budget in 2023(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate planned to vote Thursday to override three of Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes, including one that attempted to enshrine school funding increases for 400 years.

Republicans have the necessary two-thirds majority to override the vetoes in the Senate, but they don’t have enough votes in the Assembly. Vetoes must be overridden in both chambers in order to undo the veto.

Two of the votes scheduled Thursday attempt to undo partial vetoes Evers made in July to the state budget passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. One Evers’ veto undid nearly all of a $3.5 billion income tax cut. Another attempted to lock in a school funding increase for 400 years.

Evers’ creative use of his partial veto authority in that case drew widespread attention and criticism.

The Senate was also slated to vote on overriding Evers’ veto of a bill that would prohibit state and local governments from restricting utility service based on the energy source, such as natural gas.

Republican proponents and other backers, including the state chamber of commerce and energy companies, said the measure was needed to prevent any type of ban in Wisconsin like those discussed in other states. But environmentalists said the bill was in search of a problem as no community or the state was contemplating such a ban.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

highway construction generic
Driver hits construction vehicle on I-41, suffers severe injuries
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Man who died during Ironman competition identified as military veteran, father of 3
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Police tow car from Kaukauna neighborhood after large police presence
Kaukauna police officer shoots man in car while investigating runaway
Antonio Johnston
$2 million cash bond for Fond du Lac homicide suspect who was on the lam for 4 months

Latest News

Planned Parenthood sign
Planned Parenthood resuming abortion services in Milwaukee, Madison
Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos watches as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual...
Analyzing Republican lawmakers’ offer of new legislative maps
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. The...
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on $3 billion income tax cut Gov. Evers vows to veto
Ballot box
Felon voter fraud in Wisconsin remains rare, report shows