Water Beads toys sold at Target recalled after baby’s death

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.
The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 50,000 Water Beads toys sold at Target are being recalled after one baby died and another was injured.

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.

Affected kits include those sold nationwide, both in store and online, from March to November last year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if kids ingest the beads, they expand in their stomachs, which can cause intestinal obstruction and risk of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tow car from Kaukauna neighborhood after large police presence
Kaukauna police officer shoots man in car while investigating runaway
highway construction generic
Driver hits construction vehicle on I-41, suffers severe injuries
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Man who died during Ironman competition identified as military veteran, father of 3
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in...
IRS will pause taking claims for pandemic-era tax credit due to an influx of fraudulent claims
Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in...
Guy Fieri launches Flavortown collection representing NFL teams with his favorite foods
Gavel
Marinette man sentenced to 17 years in prison on cocaine charges