TRANSITIONING INTO WARMER WEATHER...

Areas of fog and lingering clouds across northern Wisconsin, will fade away quickly this morning. High pressure overhead will bring us plenty of sunshine, allowing temperatures to rise rapidly. Our inland highs will rise to near 70 degrees, with middle 60s towards the lakeshore. All in all, it’s going to be a nice day!

We’re about to transition into some warmer weather. A developing south wind will boost our highs into the low to middle 70s through the end of the week. That’s a seasonable stretch for the middle of September... However, our weather will become more unsettled.

A front passing through the region will push spotty light showers through the area late Friday. Yes, spotty light rain is possible during tomorrow night’s high school football games. Then, after a break, scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon. While those storms may have brief downpours and lightning, our risk of severe weather is LOW. We should be dry Sunday morning for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon, with mild temperatures rising out of the 50s and into the 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS POSSIBLE TOMORROW

TODAY: Early clouds and fog NORTH. Otherwise, golden sunshine. A mild afternoon. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and dry. LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. A few late showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Early fog. Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Isolated afternoon showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly, then partly sunny. HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Quite warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81

