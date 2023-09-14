Shipwreck Trinidad from 1880′s discovered off Algoma

History is coming alive under the surface of Lake Michigan.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - History is coming alive under the surface of Lake Michigan.

This past July, miles off the Algoma coast, researchers found a 19th century schooner, the Trinidad, lying about 250 feet below the surface.

The 140-foot-long ship sank in 1881, but in such a manner that left it almost fully intact.

This discovery was just revealed two weeks ago.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tow car from Kaukauna neighborhood after large police presence
Kaukauna police officer shoots man in car while investigating runaway
highway construction generic
Driver hits construction vehicle on I-41, suffers severe injuries
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Man who died during Ironman competition identified as military veteran, father of 3
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury

Latest News

Fire in Pulaski
Roads blocked due to fire in Pulaski
Roads blocked due to fire in Pulaski
Shipwreck Trinidad from 1880's discovered off Algoma
cleaning supplies collection (generic)
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Clean out your cleaning closet
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Authorities search for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured Green Bay woman