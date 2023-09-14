Shipwreck Trinidad from 1880′s discovered off Algoma
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - History is coming alive under the surface of Lake Michigan.
This past July, miles off the Algoma coast, researchers found a 19th century schooner, the Trinidad, lying about 250 feet below the surface.
The 140-foot-long ship sank in 1881, but in such a manner that left it almost fully intact.
This discovery was just revealed two weeks ago.
