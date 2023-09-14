New Holstein student killed in crash, 2 hurt

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Three 16-year-olds from the New Holstein area were involved in a two-car crash Thursday morning, killing one.

The sheriff’s office says the girl who died was a New Holstein High School student and counselors made themselves available to students, families, and staff.

The preliminary investigation shows the girl’s Chrysler sedan going east on Foundry Rd. hit a Buick sedan driven south on Plymouth Trail. The impact sent both cars into the ditch.

The girl died before she could be transported. A boy riding in her car and a boy driving the Buick were taken to hospitals. They’re both expected to recover.

Names aren’t being made public, allowing time for the families to be notified.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the accident.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the New Holstein and Kiel police departments, New Holstein and St. Anna fire departments, new Holstein First Responders, ThedaStar, Gold Cross Ambulance, New Holstein First Responders, and the Calumet County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.