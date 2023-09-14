Marlins beat the Brewers 2-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Braxton Garrett pitched six innings of four-hit ball and the Miami Marlins beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

After dropping the first two games of the four-game series, Miami (75-71) moved within one-half game of Cincinnati and Arizona for the final NL wild-card spot.

Garrett (9-6) struck out seven and walked two. The Marlins turned two double plays behind the 26-year-old left-hander, who didn’t allow a runner past second base.

Three relievers completed a seven-hitter for Miami, with Tanner Scott working the ninth for his eighth save. Tyrone Taylor reached on a throwing error by third baseman Jake Burger leading off the ninth. Scott then retired Victor Caratini, Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer.

Colin Rea (5-6) followed opener Trevor Megill and allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings for the Brewers, who were shut out for the 11th time this season.

In the fifth, Jesús Sánchez singled and was awarded second base when first baseman Carlos Santana stepped into his team’s dugout after catching a foul ball by Bryan De La Cruz. Sánchez scored on Xavier Edwards’ single.

Miami made it 2-0 in the seventh when De La Cruz doubled off Andrew Chafin and Garrett Sampson followed with a double against Bryse Wilson.

Milwaukee started the eighth with singles by William Contreras and Santana off Andrew Nardi. But Willy Adames hit into a double play and Josh Donaldson struck out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara, who went on the injured list on Sept. 6, has a sprained ulnar collateral ligament, manager Skip Schumaker said. Schumaker wouldn’t say whether he expects the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner to return this season. ... CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right knee discomfort) left after grounding into a double play in the fourth.

Brewers: LF Christian Yelich (back) missed his fifth consecutive game. ... LF Mark Canha (left wrist), who left Tuesday’s game in the third inning, is day to day, manager Craig Counsell said.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee RHP Adrian Houser (5-4, 4.58 ERA) makes his first start since a stint on the IL with a right elbow injury as the series concludes Thursday. Miami had not announced a starter.

___

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.