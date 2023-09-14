Marinette man sentenced to 17 years in prison on cocaine charges

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man will spend the next 17 years behind bars for dealing cocaine in Marinette, the Marinette County District Attorney said Thursday.

Jesus Rodriguez-Hamilton was convicted after pleading to multiple drug charges back in August, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine. The district attorney said Rodriguez-Hamilton had nearly two pounds of cocaine in his apartment. The cocaine was divided up into more than 30 packages, intended for delivery in his apartment.

Authorities also found $16,000 in U.S. currency, scales, empty baggies, and a vacuum sealer, the district attorney said.

District Attorney DeShea Morrow said at the sentencing that Hamilton was a large-scale cocaine dealer in the community, and not a user of drugs. The judge said Hamilton’s actions were a risk to the community.

Hamilton was also sentenced to 8 years of extended supervision.

