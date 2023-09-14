Marinette man arrested for child pornography, drugs

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marinette man was arrested Thursday morning for possessing child pornography.

The police department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home just before 7:30 because of the findings of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Police are also seeking drug-related charges against the man and a 55-year-old woman who was arrested during the execution of the search warrant.

Police didn’t release their names since they haven’t been formally charged. The Marinette County District Attorney’s Office will determine the criminal charges, if any.

