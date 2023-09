KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple police cars are present outside a residential area in Kaukauna.

State Patrol, Outagamie County Sheriff’s deputies, and Kaukauna Police are on the scene in the area of Diedrich, Joyce and Margaret Streets. Caution tape is up around a spot near Diedrich Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.