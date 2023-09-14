FDA warns pharmacies about eye drops

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FDA is warning pharmacies about eye drops you might be buying at the drug store.

The FDA sent warning letters to several companies, including major pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens.

It says there are eye drops on the market that are unapproved. It also says the drops are illegally marked as being able to treat conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, and pink eye (also known as conjunctivitis).

Some of the letters also address quality control issues at companies, raising concern over the safety of the products.

A list of products is not on the FDA website but the products were named in the letter.

For CVS, the FDA says the CVS-branded pink eye relief drops claim to relieve redness, burning, and water discharge, for example. But it’s an unapproved product. The FDA says it has silver sulfate as a preservative, which can cause permanent bluish-gray discoloration of the eye.

CVS has since taken action, saying it stopped selling the product in stores and online.

At Walgreens, the FDA cited three store brand products, including allergy eye drops, stye eye drops, and pink eye drops, all of which claim to treat similar symptoms. The FDA has the same concern about silver sulfate with those.

Walgreens also pulled those products from its shelves.

If you bought any of them, throw them away. Do not use them.

All of the companies that received warning letters have 15 days to respond.

