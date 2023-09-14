COVID cases on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The respiratory virus season is just around the corner, and it’s the first time in three years we’re heading into it not under a public health emergency. Yet COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

The latest data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are growing by 80 percent, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services, but the community risk level is still in the low category.

We spoke to an infectious disease specialist at Bellin Health, who says you still need to take precautions to keep yourself and your family safe -- but it may look a little different for everyone.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the shot for everyone 6 months and older.

Many doctors agree the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself because people are less likely to social distance and mask now.

People with chronic conditions or are over age 65 should be more cautious, but everyone is at risk of illness.

“Most people still get a mild illness with COVID, but it is worse than getting the flu,” Dr. Michael Landrum said. “People who get COVID compared to people who get the flu are more likely to be seen in the emergency department. People who are hospitalized with COVID compared to people hospitalized with the flu are more likely to end up in the ICU and have a more severe outcome and die.”

Experts predict that cases will continue to rise but not to the levels we saw in 2020 and 2021.

