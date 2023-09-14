COVID cases on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin

The community risk level is still in the low category.
This is the first respiratory virus season in 3 years we are not under a public health emergency but precautions are needed
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The respiratory virus season is just around the corner, and it’s the first time in three years we’re heading into it not under a public health emergency. Yet COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

The latest data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are growing by 80 percent, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services, but the community risk level is still in the low category.

We spoke to an infectious disease specialist at Bellin Health, who says you still need to take precautions to keep yourself and your family safe -- but it may look a little different for everyone.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the shot for everyone 6 months and older.

Many doctors agree the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself because people are less likely to social distance and mask now.

People with chronic conditions or are over age 65 should be more cautious, but everyone is at risk of illness.

“Most people still get a mild illness with COVID, but it is worse than getting the flu,” Dr. Michael Landrum said. “People who get COVID compared to people who get the flu are more likely to be seen in the emergency department. People who are hospitalized with COVID compared to people hospitalized with the flu are more likely to end up in the ICU and have a more severe outcome and die.”

Experts predict that cases will continue to rise but not to the levels we saw in 2020 and 2021.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

highway construction generic
Driver hits construction vehicle on I-41, suffers severe injuries
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Man who died during Ironman competition identified as military veteran, father of 3
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Police tow car from Kaukauna neighborhood after large police presence
Large police presence gone from in Kaukauna neighborhood
Antonio Johnston
$2 million cash bond for Fond du Lac homicide suspect who was on the lam for 4 months

Latest News

September is Falls Prevention Awareness Month
Wisconsin ranks #1 for fall deaths
Two brands of eye drops have been recalled nationally.
FDA warns pharmacies about eye drops
Tortilla soup sold in packages of 2 at Costco recalled after being labeled "gluten-free"
Costco recalls tortilla soup
Woman Sleeping
Study: Night owls have higher risk of diabetes