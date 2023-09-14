Authorities search for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured Green Bay woman

TOWN OF CHASE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 39-year-old Green Bay woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said around 4:44 a.m., the Oconto County Emergency Dispatch Center received notification from the Brown County Emergency Dispatch Center of a hit and run crash involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle near the intersection of CTH C and South Chase Road in the Town of Chase.

Oconto County Sheriff’s Office said deputies along with NEW Rescue responded to the scene, finding a 39 year old woman from Green Bay who had sustained significant injury as a result of the crash. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The hit and run crash is currently under investigation. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information related to this investigation, please contact the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office at 920-834-6900.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.