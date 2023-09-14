3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Clean out your cleaning closet

By Brad Spakowitz
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The closet where you keep your household cleaners and air fresheners might be the most dangerous room in your house.

Researchers looked at 28 common household cleaners -- we’re talking windows, floors, carpets, toilet bowls, and even stain removers -- and two air fresheners.

In those 30 products, including some labeled as “green,” they found hundreds of harmful -- even toxic -- chemicals.

Brad Spakowitz has details on the products, the ingredients, and the risks, and talks about some safer choices you can make in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

