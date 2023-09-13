Wisconsin Attorney General discusses available school safety resources

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Preventing violence in Northeast Wisconsin schools is something state and local leaders took time to discuss Tuesday in Neenah. They say it’s a huge concern as we begin the new school year, but they believe they are one step ahead.

Attorney General Josh Kaul visited Neenah High School on Tuesday to spread a message: there are plenty of resources available through the office of school safety to keep your kids safe; trained teams, emergency response plans, and a 24-hour tip line.

“We have received tips about bullying we have received tips about self-harm we have received over 100 tips about a planned school attack,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Just to put that in perspective if any one of those 100 incidents those incidents helped prevent a school attack that alone makes this extremely valuable to our kids in Wisconsin.”

AG Kaul and Office of School Safety Director Trish Kilpin brought the message to Neenah’s new high school - we’re told the building has an extremely high-tech security system, one of the newest in the country - but it takes more than that. Leaders say they need the eyes and ears of students and that’s where apps like ‘Speak Up Speak Out’ come in.

“We have tips that students feel they are being bullied or harassed we have tips someone is being abused or harmed - we have tips when someone has had a weapon,” said Trish Kilpin, Director of the Office of School Safety.

Kilpin says the office of school safety prioritizes prevention.

“We know when there have been previous school shootings 81 percent of the time another knew of a person’s plan to attack their school,” said Kilpin.

Local school leaders say the tools make a difference.

“It’s not only the students but the teachers and the community that are affected by school violence and we want to continue to work together,” said Village of Fox Crossing Police Chief Scott Blashka.

Funding for the Office of School Safety now runs through the end of 2024, allowing school communities to keep their primary focus on learning, where leaders say it should be.

