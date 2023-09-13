Two people accused of shooting into North Fond du Lac home arrested

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people accused of shooting into a North Fond du Lac home have been arrested, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said two people fired about 5 rounds into an occupied home in North Fond du Lac on September 4. The suspects then ran away. No one was seriously injured in the shooting.

Multiple agencies in the Fond du Lac area worked to search for the suspects. Eventually, investigators found firearms and ammunition. Police didn’t give specifics on the findings.

Police didn’t specify how they caught the first suspect, but they did say the second suspect, a 19-year-old Fond du Lac man, was taken into custody on September 8. Both suspects remain in custody in the Fond du Lac County Jail. Names of people involved were not released.

