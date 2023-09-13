STAYING COOL TODAY, BRIGHTER & WARMER LATER THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
10 degrees below normal despite sunshine. We'll see a warmup to normal temperatures starting tomorrow.
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Light rain showers will remain possible into the early to mid afternoon, especially across the NE parts of our area. Otherwise, expect variably cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. The average high today is 73°.

Skies will clear out tonight. Temperatures cool into the 40s, with some 30s across the Northwoods. Frost will be possible there tonight so folks with cold-sensitive plants might want to cover them up before going to bed tonight.

Southerly winds develop on Thursday leading to warmer upper 60s and lower 70s for highs. Even milder mid to upper 70s are likely on Friday. Occasional showers and thundershowers will be possible from Friday night through Sunday. For what it’s worth, the weekend will NOT be a washout. We’re hopeful that we’ll be dry Sunday morning for the Fox Cities Marathon.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SE 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Intervals of sunshine and clouds. Light rain NORTHEAST Cooler than normal. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. Patchy frost NORTHWEST? LOW: 45, 30s northwest

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and pleasant. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and sun. Spotty afternoon thundershowers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 75

