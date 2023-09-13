Second Wisconsin Republican announces bid to take on Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Stacy Klein to run for U.S. Senate.
Stacy Klein to run for U.S. Senate.(Trempealeau County Board of Supervisors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A second Republican with little name recognition is entering the U.S. Senate race to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, whose 2024 push for reelection is expected to be one of the most closely watched Senate contests in the nation.

Trempealeau County Board Supervisor Stacey Klein filed to run on Tuesday and said she would make a formal announcement on Saturday. Klein, who has three siblings in the military, said she “always had a desire to serve in a big way.”

“We know it’s going to be a big effort,” Klein said in a telephone interview. “Definitely not being naive about that.”

Klein, 41, grew up on a dairy farm in western Wisconsin and works as a financial adviser. She was elected to the Trempealeau County Board in April 2022.

Klein joins Rejani Raveendran, a 40-year-old college student and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College Republicans, as the only announced Republican candidates. Baldwin, who won by more than 10 percentage points in 2018, is seeking a third term as Democrats seek to retain control of the narrowly divided Senate.

Several other higher-profile Republicans have decided against taking on Baldwin next year. U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Tom Tiffany have both opted against a run. Other Republicans considering getting in the race include Madison businessman and 2012 Senate candidate Eric Hovde, Franklin businessman Scott Mayer and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

Klein said she had a 72-county strategy for winning and was scheduling meetings with large donors.

“I won’t be able to self-fund,” she told The Associated Press. “I know that’s another reason I was approached. Some feel that they’re ready for somebody that’s more relatable to them and their finances.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers out for season, MRI confirms Achilles tear
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison

Latest News

Republican Wisconsin Assembly Republicans announce plans to create a nonpartisan redistricting...
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor rejects GOP’s surprise redistricting plan
Local artist asking community to help paint mural on fence near Lambeau Field
Local artist and BayCare Clinic asking community to help paint mural on fence facing Lambeau Field
Preventing violence in northeast Wisconsin schools is something state and local leaders took...
Wisconsin Attorney General discusses available school safety resources
The Port of Green Bay released new numbers highlighting the economic impact of the ports.
Port of Green Bay economic impact hits $217.3M for 2022