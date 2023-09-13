SEASONABLY COOL FOR WEDNESDAY

Any rain will come to an end tonight southeast of the Fox Citeis. Clouds may be stubborn early but some gradual clearing is expected by late tonight. Look for lows in the 40s in most spots, but some 30s are possible across the Northwoods. It might be cold enough for a touch of frost towards the Upper Michigan border. A Frost Advisory is in effect across far north-central Wisconsin, folks in the Northwoods with cold-sensitive plants, might want to cover them up the next couple nights as a precaution.

We’ll see a variably cloudy sky for Wednesday and temperatures will run some 5-10° below average for this time of year. Highs should stay in the lower half of the 60s. Skies will clear out late and we’re in store for another cool night into Thursday morning. While lows around the Fox Valley/Lakeside will stay in the 40s, patchy frost and some 30s are possible across the Northwoods.

We’ll warm up in the second half of the week. Highs will be at, or above 70 degrees from Thursday through Saturday. The warmest day looks to be Friday with mid to upper 70s. Rain chances return Friday night into Saturday. There could even be a few storms Saturday afternoon. Some showers may also linger into Sunday. Temperatures should be in the upper 60s and lower 70s as we begin next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: N 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Rain ending southeast. Clearing skies NORTH... Patchy frost FAR NORTH. LOW: 46 (30s NORTH)

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. Late-night frost FAR NORTH? HIGH: 64 LOW: 44 (30s NORTH)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A few afternoon showers possible. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible late. HIGH: 73

