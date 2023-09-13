Ribbon-cutting for new Green Bay Visitor Center Wednesday

The building officially opens to visitors Thursday at 8 a.m.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Discover Green Bay will hold a ribbon-cutting event for the new visitor center Wednesday morning.

The event is at 10 o’clock at 1945 Argonne St. in Ashwaubenon, to the west of Lambeau Field.

Local leaders from Brown County, the Oneida Nation, and the Green Bay Packers will attend and talk about the community project.

The visitors center will officially welcome visitors starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. Discover Green Bay plans more grand opening programs throughout the weekend.

