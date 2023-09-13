Ribbon-cutting for new Green Bay Visitor Center Wednesday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Discover Green Bay will hold a ribbon-cutting event for the new visitor center Wednesday morning.

The event is at 10 o’clock at 1945 Argonne St. in Ashwaubenon, to the west of Lambeau Field.

Local leaders from Brown County, the Oneida Nation, and the Green Bay Packers will attend and talk about the community project.

The visitors center will officially welcome visitors starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. Discover Green Bay plans more grand opening programs throughout the weekend.

