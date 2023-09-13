Fond du Lac adds Miracle League diamond, inclusive playground

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Fond du Lac celebrated the opening of its new, accessible playground at Plamore Park along with the Miracle League of Fond du Lac complex with a baseball diamond.

Both projects were years in the making with the goal of allowing everyone to play no matter their ability.

“And now it’s amazing to be able to say to any of the kids who had some of the challenges that I do, you’ve got a safe place to play, you’ve got a fun place to play, and you’ve got a great place that you know that you’re friends and family can play along with you,” City Council President Keith Heisler said.

City officials thanked local construction company Brooke Industries for building both the playground and the ball field, saying this will keep families in Fond du Lac for years to come.

