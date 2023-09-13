Driver hits construction vehicle on I-41, suffers severe injuries

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Interstate 41 in Kaukauna was partially closed for two hours Tuesday night after a serious crash.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office tells us a driver going north on I-41 failed to see the construction zone and hit a construction vehicle. The sheriff’s office believes alcohol was a factor.

The driver of the car suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. The driver of the construction vehicle was believed to have minor injuries.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. and northbound lanes were closed for the emergency response. They reopened around 10:30.

