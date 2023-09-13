DIGITAL NEWS CONTENT PRODUCER - WBAY

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBAY:

Come work for an award-winning station in an award-winning city! Winner of the regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Newscast and Overall Excellence, WBAY is the market-leading station in the #1 Best Place to Live in the Country, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report: Green Bay, WI. As the first TV station in the area and only the second in the state, WBAY has a rich history of community involvement, sponsoring local events, supporting Toys for Tots, and producing the longest-running local telethon in the country. As an NFL town situated on the Great Lakes, Green Bay is a safe, affordable, midsize community with something for everyone. Tour Lambeau Field, go hiking or kayaking in picturesque Door County, check out a local brewery, or catch nationally touring concerts and stage shows.

Job Summary/Description:

WBAY-TV seeks a Digital News Content Producer to integrate written, video, and audio content into stories for wbay.com and station social media sites. This person will be part of our assignment desk, sending teams of reporters, camera operators, and other support staff to news stories, and coordinate distribution on multiple platforms.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Writing stories, and editing and posting videos to wbay.com, mobile apps, and social media accounts, using AP style.• Editing video, images and interviews to match scripts for use in newscasts or digital platforms.• A deep understanding of how to engage users on social media, as well as social listening techniques to discover stories.• Other Duties as Assigned

Qualification/Requirements:

• Excellent conversational writing and communication skills• Experience in web and graphic design software, digital publishing applications and multi-media production software• Experience with digital content management systems, TVU backpacks/apps, and Edius Video editing• Knowledge of media production, communication, and dissemination techniques and methods

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter, and references

(Current employees who are interested in this position can apply through the Gray-TV UltiPro self-service portal)

WBAY-TV/Gray Television, Inc. is a drug-free company

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior to the first workday.

Qualifications

Licenses & Certifications

Preferred

Drivers License

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.