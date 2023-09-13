Costco recalls tortilla soup

The soup says “gluten-free” on the label but has gluten in it
The soup was sold in packages of two and has a Use By date of November 23
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you don’t eat gluten and you shop at Costco, check your refrigerator. A popular soup says “gluten-free” on the label but has gluten in it.

Costco is recalling some Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup. It’s found in the refrigerated deli section.

The soup is sold in packages of two. They’ll have a “Use By” date of November 23, 2023. The lot number printed on the side of the cup is 1394066.

Anyone with a gluten intolerance or sensitivity should not eat it. If you bought this soup, you can return it to your local Costco for a full refund.

