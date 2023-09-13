Costco recalls tortilla soup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you don’t eat gluten and you shop at Costco, check your refrigerator. A popular soup says “gluten-free” on the label but has gluten in it.

Costco is recalling some Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup. It’s found in the refrigerated deli section.

The soup is sold in packages of two. They’ll have a “Use By” date of November 23, 2023. The lot number printed on the side of the cup is 1394066.

Anyone with a gluten intolerance or sensitivity should not eat it. If you bought this soup, you can return it to your local Costco for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.