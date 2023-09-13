COOL AGAIN TONIGHT... WARMER FOR THE LATE-WEEK

Skies will clear out tonight, although the clouds will likely be fairly stubborn north and northeast of Green Bay. Temperatures cool into the mid 40s, with some 30s across the Northwoods... especially northwest of Antigo. Frost will be possible there tonight, so folks with cold-sensitive plants might want to cover them up before going to bed tonight.

Southerly winds develop on Thursday leading to a quick warm-up. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s are expected with mostly sunny skies. Even milder mid to upper 70s are likely on Friday. Occasional showers and thundershowers will be possible from late Friday through Sunday with the highest chances coming Saturday afternoon/evening. For what it’s worth, the weekend will NOT be a washout. We’re hopeful that we’ll be dry Sunday morning for the Fox Cities Marathon.

After Saturday’s rain chances, temperatures will turn slightly cooler with highs in the upper half of the 60s Sunday and Monday. By the middle of next week, temperatures look to run a bit above average with highs back into the middle 70s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. Patchy frost NORTHWEST. LOW: 45 (30s northwest)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and pleasant. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and sun. Spotty afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A stray PM shower possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. HIGH: 76

