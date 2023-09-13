CAMPAIGN MANAGER - WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is the market-leading ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past four years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeast Wisconsin.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Job Summary/Description:

The Campaign Manager is responsible for strategizing, implementing, and reporting on integrated media campaigns. The Campaign Manager will work closely with clients and AEs to help deliver positive results.

The Campaign manager will also be responsible for managing complex digital campaigns and then condensing that complex campaign down into a story of results produced for the AEs to share with clients.

Qualifications/Requirements:

* A curious mind and precision in your work are the main requirements.

* Translate AE requests into results-driven campaigns

* Graphic design skills or an eye for graphic design

* Video content production skills

* Knowledge of Google Analytics, GA4 experience helpful

* Data Analytics experience

* Understanding of Social Media Platforms

* Understanding Business/ads/events/commerce/etc. managers for social media platforms

* Create Content for Social media outlets and distribute content

* Google Adwords platform experience

* The Ability to Develop Reports THAT TELL A STORY on media campaigns

* Google Tag Manager event tagging experience

* Troubleshoot campaign metric data and find solutions

* Simplify information for distribution

* Marketing technology experience: CRMs, email systems, etc.

