ANOTHER COOLER THAN NORMAL DAY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
10 degrees cooler in the low to mid 60s Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds.
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The remnants of last night’s rain is wrapping up across east-central Wisconsin. We’ll see intervals of sunshine and clouds today. Other than a few sprinkles in Door County and along the Upper Michigan border, we should be dry as a high pressure system coasts into the region.

This area of high pressure is giving us a reinforcing shot of cool, autumn air. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year. With fair skies and calm air tonight, our overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s. However, it’s going to be colder to the NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley, where lows in the 30s could create some patchy frost. Folks in northcentral Wisconsin with cold-sensitive plants might want to cover them up before going to bed tonight.

Once the high pressure system slides through, the wind will turn to the south. That’s going to bring back warmer weather to wrap up the week. Highs will be back in the 70s from tomorrow through Saturday. Occasional showers and thundershowers will be possible from Friday night through Sunday. For what it’s worth, the weekend will NOT be a washout. We’re hopeful that we’ll be dry Sunday morning for the Fox Cities Marathon.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SE 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Intervals of sunshine and clouds. Sprinkles NORTHEAST? Cooler than normal. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. Patchy frost NORTHWEST? LOW: 45, 30s northwest

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and pleasant. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and sun. Spotty afternoon thundershowers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 75

