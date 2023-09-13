3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Hungry? It’s all in your head

Researchers identified the specific neurons in the brain that tell us to eat
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - To quote comedian Emo Philips, “I used to think that the brain was the most fascinating part of the body. Then I realized, ‘Look who’s telling me this.’”

Face it, most of what we do, we do because our brain tells us to. Case in point: When mammals are exposed to cold, their bodies need more energy to keep their body temperature stable. In response, the mind tells us we’re hungry so we replace those burned calories.

Now researchers have identified the specific neurons in the brain that send the signals saying we’re hungry.

That’s a big deal. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells us about the discovery and how it opens the door for new weight loss and other weight control treatments.

