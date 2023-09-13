$2 million cash bond for Fond du Lac homicide suspect who was on the lam for 4 months

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The last of two suspects arrested for the May shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in Fond du Lac will remain behind bars unless he comes up with $2 million cash.

A Fond du Lac County court set that bond Wednesday morning for Antonio Johnston, who was on the lam for four months after the shooting outside Maplewood Commons apartments. Two other people were wounded.

Johnston was eventually found staying with a friend in Chicago. He was arrested with help from a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force last week and extradited to Wisconsin.

As conditions of the bond, he can’t have any contact with his co-defendant, 14-year-old Parise Larry Jr., or with any witnesses. Johnston isn’t due back in court on this case until December 1.

