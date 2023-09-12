Sweet Georgia Brown! The Harlem Globetrotters play at the Resch Center after Christmas

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their A-game back to Brown County.

The Globetrotters will play their perennial rivals, the Washington Generals, at the Resch Center at 7 p.m. on December 26.

The Harlem Globetrotters are best-known for their expert yet comedic ball-handling skills -- dribbling, spinning, dunking, and fooling their rivals with mind-blowing trick shots. They also know how to engage spectators and involve them in the action. New this year, some fans will land midcourt for a fan-filled skills showcase.

Tickets for the Resch Center exhibition game go on sale Monday, September 25, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets online at ReschCenter.com; by calling 1-800-895-0071; or in person at the Resch Center box office, 820 Armed Forces Drive, in Ashwaubenon. Ticket prices will start at $37.

The Globetrotters will play at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on New Year’s Eve.

