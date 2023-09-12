Sweet Georgia Brown! The Harlem Globetrotters play at the Resch Center after Christmas

Tickets go on sale September 25
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters(Source: Harlem Globetrotters)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their A-game back to Brown County.

The Globetrotters will play their perennial rivals, the Washington Generals, at the Resch Center at 7 p.m. on December 26.

The Harlem Globetrotters are best-known for their expert yet comedic ball-handling skills -- dribbling, spinning, dunking, and fooling their rivals with mind-blowing trick shots. They also know how to engage spectators and involve them in the action. New this year, some fans will land midcourt for a fan-filled skills showcase.

Tickets for the Resch Center exhibition game go on sale Monday, September 25, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets online at ReschCenter.com; by calling 1-800-895-0071; or in person at the Resch Center box office, 820 Armed Forces Drive, in Ashwaubenon. Ticket prices will start at $37.

The Globetrotters will play at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers out for season, MRI confirms Achilles tear

Latest News

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. The...
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on $3 billion income tax cut Gov. Evers vows to veto
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay
HSHS, Prevea restore health records system
Griswold St. (County E) in Ripon is washed out after a semi hit a fire hydrant
Fire hydrant struck, creating sinkhole in Ripon; police looking for semi
Eugene Jackson is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for an overdose death in North...
Fond du Lac man charged with drug overdose death in North Fond du Lac