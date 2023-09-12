SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS TO THE SOUTHWEST

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Early morning clouds have been slowly breaking up across eastern Wisconsin. We’re optimistic that we’ll see at least some sunshine. However, there’s another disturbance moving in from Minnesota. This weak weathermaker will cause thundershowers to pop up southwest of Green Bay this afternoon. As these thundershowers drift into the Fox Valley this evening, there might be some brief downpours and lightning, but the severe weather risk is LOW.

Temperature-wise, we’re still cooler than normal for this time of year. Our afternoon highs will be mainly in the low to middle 60s. Highs in the upper 50s are more likely across northern Wisconsin. We’ll keep an eye on the Northwoods tonight... That’s where overnight temperatures are expected to briefly dip into the 30s. It might be cold enough for a touch of frost towards the Upper Michigan border. While a Frost Advisory has NOT been issued, folks in the Northwoods with cold-sensitive plants, might want to cover them up the next couple nights as a precaution.

Looking ahead, we’ll warm up in the second half of the week. Highs will be at, or above 70 degrees from Thursday through Saturday. The weather looks mostly dry, but we are expecting some scattered rain chances this weekend. Hopefully, it stays dry for the various events associated with the Fox Cities Marathon. If you are attending, keep a sharp eye on what may be a variable forecast...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 1PM

TODAY: N 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A mild afternoon. Late thundershowers SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Thundershowers SOUTH. Clearing skies NORTH... Patchy frost FAR NORTH. LOW: 45, 30s north

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Sprinkles NORTH... Late-night frost FAR NORTH? HIGH: 64 LOW: 44, 30s north

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and sun. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 70

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets

Latest News

Cooler despite the return of sunshine. We'll warm back up to normal in the coming days.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temperatures still cooler than normal
First Alert Weather
A FEW MORE SHOWERS TUESDAY, WARMER LATE WEEK
Cool, fall-like weather will continue through the middle of the week but we aren’t done with...
A FEW MORE SHOWERS TUESDAY, WARMER LATE WEEK
Cool, fall-like weather will continue through the middle of the week but we aren’t done with...
A FEW MORE SHOWERS TUESDAY, WARMER LATE WEEK