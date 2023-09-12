SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS TO THE SOUTHWEST

Early morning clouds have been slowly breaking up across eastern Wisconsin. We’re optimistic that we’ll see at least some sunshine. However, there’s another disturbance moving in from Minnesota. This weak weathermaker will cause thundershowers to pop up southwest of Green Bay this afternoon. As these thundershowers drift into the Fox Valley this evening, there might be some brief downpours and lightning, but the severe weather risk is LOW.

Temperature-wise, we’re still cooler than normal for this time of year. Our afternoon highs will be mainly in the low to middle 60s. Highs in the upper 50s are more likely across northern Wisconsin. We’ll keep an eye on the Northwoods tonight... That’s where overnight temperatures are expected to briefly dip into the 30s. It might be cold enough for a touch of frost towards the Upper Michigan border. While a Frost Advisory has NOT been issued, folks in the Northwoods with cold-sensitive plants, might want to cover them up the next couple nights as a precaution.

Looking ahead, we’ll warm up in the second half of the week. Highs will be at, or above 70 degrees from Thursday through Saturday. The weather looks mostly dry, but we are expecting some scattered rain chances this weekend. Hopefully, it stays dry for the various events associated with the Fox Cities Marathon. If you are attending, keep a sharp eye on what may be a variable forecast...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 1PM

TODAY: N 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A mild afternoon. Late thundershowers SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Thundershowers SOUTH. Clearing skies NORTH... Patchy frost FAR NORTH. LOW: 45, 30s north

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Sprinkles NORTH... Late-night frost FAR NORTH? HIGH: 64 LOW: 44, 30s north

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and sun. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 70

