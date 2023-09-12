Rowleys Bay Resort begins issuing refunds after devastating fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owners of Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay have started the arduous process of handling cancellations and processing refunds after last week’s fire devastated the property.

In an update posted on Facebook, Rowleys Bay Resort says it began issuing checks because its reservation system and credit card processor aren’t communicating well.

It’s asking customers to forward their confirmation email, which includes their reservation number and mailing address, or equivalent information, to rbrreservations@gmail.com (that’s ”rbr” for Rowleys Bay Resort followed by the word “reservations”).

Customers should indicate in their email whether they’re willing to wait for the issues to be worked out to receive credit card refunds or want to receive a check.

The resort hopes to complete the refunds in the next two weeks.

The resort’s phone line is (920) 854-2385 weekdays between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for customers with questions.

They ended the post saying, “We’ll have more updates soon about the future of the resort and our hopeful plans for Grandma’s Swedish Bakery.”

One week ago, fire departments from throughout Door County and neighboring Brown and Kewaunee counties responded to a fire in the basement of the resort that spread to the first floor of the building.

The Sister Bay/Liberty Grove fire chief said fire partitions in the building’s construction helped to slow the fire’s spread and they were able to save some of the property. But he also said it was up to the insurance company to decide if sections of building that were spared could be repaired and renovated.

All guests and staff members were accounted for during the fire.

