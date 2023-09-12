Rise Together celebrates 10 years in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Rise Together is throwing a party event for its 10th anniversary.

Rise Together promotes mental health awareness and preventing substance abuse. Its mission is also to educate and empower young people to use their voices for change.

The non-profit says it’s reached hundreds of thousands of students over the past decade.

The event takes place Tuesday at Houdini Plaza in Appleton starting at 5 p.m. There will be live music, food, street art and storytelling.

