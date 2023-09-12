Rise Together celebrates 10 years in Appleton

The non-profit promotes mental health awareness and preventing substance abuse
The organization promotes mental health and substance abuse awareness and empowers youth.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Rise Together is throwing a party event for its 10th anniversary.

Rise Together promotes mental health awareness and preventing substance abuse. Its mission is also to educate and empower young people to use their voices for change.

The non-profit says it’s reached hundreds of thousands of students over the past decade.

The event takes place Tuesday at Houdini Plaza in Appleton starting at 5 p.m. There will be live music, food, street art and storytelling.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets

Latest News

The CDC will decide who should be eligible for the shot, and it could reach doctors and...
New vaccine offers best protection from COVID-19
Houdini Plaza in downtown Appleton
Rise Together holds 10th anniversary party
Woman Sleeping
Study: Night owls have higher risk of diabetes
woman blowing nose
FDA considers taking some nasal decongestants off the market