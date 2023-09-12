Port of Green Bay economic impact hits $217.3M for 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Port of Green Bay released new numbers highlighting the economic impact of the ports.

The Economic Impacts of Maritime Shipping in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region report shows the Brown County Port of Green Bay reached an economic impact of $217.3M during 2022. That’s an increase of $70.3M since 2017.

“We know the Port is an economic engine for our area, and we are pleased to see confirmation of that with this study,” stated Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “It’s really pretty remarkable, especially when you consider the world economy during the pandemic years. This study truly demonstrates our economic resiliency here in NE Wisconsin. While we know that the Port of Green Bay has a positive economic impact on our region, this study helps us better understand just what that impact is.”

The Port’s 14 terminal operators are located along a three-mile stretch of the Fox River. Last year, 1.75 million tons of cargo including raw materials such as limestone, cement, petroleum products, salt, coal and wood pulp.

“The Port plays a profound role in our region, not only for our businesses but for the families that live and work here. The direct and indirect impact of the Port on our regional economy is undeniable. We’re incredibly fortunate to have it in our community,” explained Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive. “When you see this report, it makes us proud that the investments that the public is making is paying dividends.”

The recent study has officials hopeful for growth and development in the area. Haen says construction for another port will begin next year. It will take some time to finish, but some of the other ports could be used more.

Haen says he’s hopeful for the next impact study which will be released in 2027.

