Oshkosh man charged with abusing 2-month-old son

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection to the physical abuse of his 2-month-old child.

Michael Ormond faces criminal charges after the baby boy was brought to the hospital earlier this month with substantial bruising all over his body as well as a brain bleed, court documents say. Authorities said the child would have to be flown to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

After a social worker informed police of the child’s injuries, court documents say Ormond admitted to an officer interviewing him that he had thoughts of hurting the baby since bringing him home from hospital.

Ormond said after the baby came home from NICU he would hurt the victim when he was alone with him. The baby was in the NICU for 47 days after being born 2 months premature.

According to court documents, Ormond said he started the day after the baby came home, pinching his toes when he was crying, squeezing his legs, arms, neck, and face.

Ormond said the worst incident was September 7. There were two episodes of abuse, according to court documents, first involved spanking the baby three times and the second incident was later in the day, when Ormond said he squeezed the baby’s legs, arms, neck and mouth and shook and set the baby down too hard.

“Michael stated that he has anger issues and [the baby]’s crying triggers him. Michael reported that when he hurts [the baby] he gets something like a ‘runner’s high,’” court documents say.

He had his initial appearance Tuesday in Winnebago County Court. A cash bond was set at $50,000. He’s ordered to have no contact with minors, no contact with the victim or victim’s mother.

Further court proceedings are scheduled for September 21 at 9:30 a.m.

