Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail

The man was facing a drug charge when beginning on Aug. 26, he says he was sexually assaulted on at least two different occasions by four different perpetrators
By Amanda Shaw and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Attorneys for a 21-year-old man being held in a South Carolina jail say he was raped repeatedly by multiple inmates and a detention center guard, WHNS reports.

The man, who was being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center while awaiting trial for a drug charge, says beginning on Aug. 26, he was sexually assaulted on at least two different occasions by four different perpetrators.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department did not provide a response to the allegations since they do not comment on pending litigation.

Strom Law Firm is representing the man and multiple other clients in cases involving reports of abuse and neglect at the jail.

“One sexual assault is too many. One time is unacceptable. This young man was subjected to multiple assaults by multiple perpetrators, including an Alvin S. Glenn detention officer.” attorney Bakari Sellers said. “And after the first assault, jail staff returned this young man to the same dorm where the first assault occurred. They literally sent the victim back to the scene of the crime so he could be sexually assaulted again.”

In February, Sellers and his colleague Alexandra Benevento sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, requesting a federal investigation into issues at the detention center. Benevento called conditions a “war zone” and “hell on earth.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets

Latest News

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
Google’s search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
Griswold St. (County E) in Ripon is washed out after a semi hit a fire hydrant
Fire hydrant struck, creating sinkhole in Ripon; police looking for semi
Rescuers pull American researcher Mark Dickey out of Morca cave near Anamur, south Turkey, on...
American researcher doing well after rescue from a deep Turkish cave, calling it a ‘crazy adventure’
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Residents hole up, schools close as searchers zero in on escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante