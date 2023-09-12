Local artist and BayCare Clinic asking community to help paint mural on fence facing Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Titletown is preparing for the September 24th game by adding a mural to a fence that faces Lambeau Field. A local artist is asking for your help to paint it.

Zane Statz, a local artist, has been painting fences neighboring Lambeau Field for the past eight years. This year, his project includes an open invite.

“We’re looking for anyone from two-year-olds.. 95-years-olds.. anyone that can paint,” said Statz.

Statz partnered with BayCare Clinic to host the ‘Packers Community Mural.’ The mural will be paint-by-numbers style and won’t be revealed until the day of the project.

“It’s definitely focusing on the past great quarterbacks and then Love.. it’s nothing corny so don’t worry,” said Statz. “But it’s focusing on the new era of the Packers, where were going and what we see for the future.”

BayCare Clinic, the sponsor of the event, also donated $2,000 to the NEW Community Shelter in Green Bay. They say they’re excited to see what comes of the public’s handiwork.

“I think we’re looking forward to making this a new tradition here in Green Bay and partnering with Zane as long as we can,” said Mike Schmidt, the Director of Marketing and Business Development at BayCare Clinic.

The collective effort to paint the mural takes place on Saturday September 23rd from 10am to 5pm on Lombardi Ave. There’s no need to volunteer beforehand...just show up and be ready to grab a brush!

