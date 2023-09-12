InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers out for season, MRI confirms Achilles tear
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison

Latest News

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay
HSHS, Prevea restore health records system
St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay
HSHS, Prevea restore electronic medical records
After a devastating fire, we're hearing from the owner of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Door County...
Rowleys Bay Resort begins issuing refunds after devastating fire
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters
Sweet Georgia Brown! The Harlem Globetrotters play at the Resch Center after Christmas
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. The...
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on $3 billion income tax cut Gov. Evers vows to veto