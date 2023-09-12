INTERVIEW: Riding across America for cancer research

A Fond du Lac man is closing in on a remarkable achievement for charity.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
55-year-old Peter Halper is riding across the country three times to raise money for Emery’s Memory Foundation.

Peter’s grandniece Emery died at the age of 3 from neuroblastoma. Since then, he has been finding ways to raise money for childhood cancer research.

His thunder ride began in July in Oregon and will culminate in Savannah, Georgia later this month.

Peter Halper in Lubbock, Texas joins us in the video above to talk about the final leg of his 3rd and final crossing of the U.S.

