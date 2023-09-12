Howard-Suamico Superintendent Damian LaCroix announces retirement

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Howard-Suamico School District (HSSD) Superintendent Damian LaCroix will retire at the completion of the 2023-24 school year, the school district announced Monday night.

The Board of Education accepted LaCroix’s retirement at Monday night’s meeting.

In addition, the Board of Education unanimously selected current Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mark Smith as Superintendent LaCroix’s successor. He will begin in this role on July 1, 2024, the school district said.

The school district said its announcement was sent to staff and families after Monday night’s Board of education meeting.

The school district made a full statement available online:

