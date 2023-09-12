Fond du Lac man charged with drug overdose death in North Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man is due in court Tuesday morning for the death of a man from a drug overdose in North Fond du Lac a year ago.

Eugene Jackson, 38, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Jorge Santos-Ron, who was 25. He’s also charged with three counts of delivering fentanyl under 10 grams.

North Fond du Lac Police were called to a house on Gaslight Drive, where someone found a man who looked dead in a car in the driveway. The officer found a man in the fully reclined driver’s seat, who was cold to the touch and rigor mortis appeared to have set in, according to the criminal complaint. Police were familiar with the man, Jorge Santos-Ron, and knew he used drugs. And they were familiar with the address where he was found because of drug activity.

Drugs in the car tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and ANPP, which is related to fentanyl. An autopsy showed Santos-Ron died from toxic levels of bromazolam, cocaine and fentanyl.

Police found text messages on Santos-Ron’s phone showing he was dealing drugs for Eugene “Gino” Jackson. The Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit had already made undercover drug buys from Jackson in July and August that year.

Phone messages police collected as evidence indicated he was selling drugs locally from the Milwaukee or Chicago area.

The reckless homicide charge carries up to 40 years in prison, and each of the fentanyl delivery charges carry up to 15 years if Jackson is found guilty.

