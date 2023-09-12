Fire hydrant struck, creating sinkhole in Ripon; police looking for semi

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ripon police want to identify the semi that hit a fire hydrant on Griswold Street Tuesday morning, washing out the road.

Ripon police say a truck hit the hydrant around 7:20 a.m., breaking the underground water pipes and causing major damage. The semi drove off.

Griswold is also known as County E. It’s closed between Newbury and Metomen streets. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.

Witnesses or anyone with helpful information are asked to call the Ripon Police Department, (920) 748-2888.

