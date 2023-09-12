Fire hydrant struck, creating sinkhole in Ripon; police looking for semi

Police want to identify the truck that hit the hydrant on Griswold Street
Griswold St. (County E) in Ripon is washed out after a semi hit a fire hydrant
Griswold St. (County E) in Ripon is washed out after a semi hit a fire hydrant(Ripon Police Dept. via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ripon police want to identify the semi that hit a fire hydrant on Griswold Street Tuesday morning, washing out the road.

Ripon police say a truck hit the hydrant around 7:20 a.m., breaking the underground water pipes and causing major damage. The semi drove off.

Griswold is also known as County E. It’s closed between Newbury and Metomen streets. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.

Witnesses or anyone with helpful information are asked to call the Ripon Police Department, (920) 748-2888.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets

Latest News

Eugene Jackson is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for an overdose death in North...
Fond du Lac man charged with drug overdose death in North Fond du Lac
The CDC will decide who should be eligible for the shot, and it could reach doctors and...
New vaccine offers best protection from COVID-19
Houdini Plaza in downtown Appleton
Rise Together celebrates 10 years in Appleton
Houdini Plaza in downtown Appleton
Rise Together holds 10th anniversary party