FDA considers taking some nasal decongestants off the market

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you ever had the flu or a common cold, you might have relied on over-the-counter nasal decongestants. But some common decongestants could be taken off the market if they’re found to be not effective.

Specifically, the Food and Drug Administration is questioning the effectiveness of an ingredient in the oral formulas called phenylephrine. It’s found in medications including Dayquil, Mucinex and Sudafed PE.

The FDA found through clinical trials that oral phenylephrine, or PE, does not improve nasal congestion any more than a placebo -- at least at the dose marked for over-the-counter sales.

There are no concerns about safety, just effectiveness.

An FDA committee will go over data and then decide if it stays on the market.

Consumer Healthcare Products Association represents manufacturers of over-the-counter meds. It’s concerned over taking PE off the market and urges the FDA to be mindful of how this could affect people who use it.

Doctors suggest when it comes to treating cold and flu symptoms like nasal congestion, sometimes less is more. Run a humidifier during the dry months of the year, use nasal saline, and keep your body hydrated.

