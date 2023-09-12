FDA considers taking some nasal decongestants off the market

Common nasal decongestants might be taken off the market
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you ever had the flu or a common cold, you might have relied on over-the-counter nasal decongestants. But some common decongestants could be taken off the market if they’re found to be not effective.

Specifically, the Food and Drug Administration is questioning the effectiveness of an ingredient in the oral formulas called phenylephrine. It’s found in medications including Dayquil, Mucinex and Sudafed PE.

The FDA found through clinical trials that oral phenylephrine, or PE, does not improve nasal congestion any more than a placebo -- at least at the dose marked for over-the-counter sales.

There are no concerns about safety, just effectiveness.

An FDA committee will go over data and then decide if it stays on the market.

Consumer Healthcare Products Association represents manufacturers of over-the-counter meds. It’s concerned over taking PE off the market and urges the FDA to be mindful of how this could affect people who use it.

Doctors suggest when it comes to treating cold and flu symptoms like nasal congestion, sometimes less is more. Run a humidifier during the dry months of the year, use nasal saline, and keep your body hydrated.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets

Latest News

Woman Sleeping
Study: Night owls have higher risk of diabetes
Common nasal decongestants might be taken off the market
Makers of nasal decongestants must prove their worth
COVID-19 vaccine
When will we see the new COVID-19 booster shot?
A new booster shot is closer to final approval
COVID-19 booster closer to reaching doctors and arms